BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

Tahir Amin | Sohail Sarfraz Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to implement a track and trace system at ginning factories to fully document the cotton trade and ascertain actual production/sales of the commodity.

The decision was taken during the meeting of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with Dr Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production at the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, it was decided that the FBR, in collaboration with federal ministries and provincial departments, will introduce a track and trace system at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade and ascertain actual production of the cotton.

Weekly Cotton Review: Spot rate up as cotton prices continue to rise

The FBR has decided to implement the track and trace system on the ginning units for electronic monitoring of production and supplies of cotton. This initiative aims to assist the textiles and apparel industry in meeting the traceability standards set by various trading blocs, nations, brands, and retailers.

In this regard, the Commerce Ministry and the FBR would collaborate to introduce track and trace System for a transparent cotton trade.

When contacted, sources told Business Recorder that at present, licensing rules of the FBR contain only names of seven sectors for the purpose of the implementation of the track and trace.

The notified sectors are: Tobacco, fertiliser, cement, petroleum products, steel, sugar, and beverages. Legally, track and trace system can only be implemented in the notified sectors under the sales tax rules.

The ginning sector has not been notified yet. Therefore, the FBR is legally bound to first notify the ginning sector in the list of industries which would be subjected to the track and trace system. This requires amendment in the Sales Tax Rules, 2006. So far, the track and trace is under implementation at the cement factories. The system has not been implemented at steel, beverages, and petroleum sectors.

Sources further told this scribe that the FBR has to include the ginning sector in the list of sectors subjected to electronic monitoring through the track and trace system. After the inclusion of the cotton sector into the list of electronic monitoring, the said sector would now be required to install a track and trace system at their manufacturing premises, the sources said.

Under the revised rules, the procedure shall apply to electronic monitoring, tracking and tracing of production, import and supply chain of the steel sector; tobacco products; beverages, sugar and fertilizer, cement, and petroleum products, the officials added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton ministry of commerce FBR textile sector cotton production track and Trace System cotton sector Dr Gohar Ejaz cotton trade ginning factories Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana

Comments

1000 characters

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

Dynamic foreign policy: PM shares his vision

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

President endorses FTO’s order against FBR

PBC advocates an apolitical role of courts

Read more stories