BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief 'strongly condemns' North Korea satellite launch attempt: spokesperson

AFP Published August 24, 2023

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday "strongly" condemned North Korea's attempted launch of a military satellite, which failed to reach orbit, urging Pyongyang to stop violating Security Council resolutions, his spokesperson said.

"Any launch by the DPRK using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions," his spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

Japan PM condemns North Korea spy satellite launch

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the DPRK to cease such acts and to swiftly resume dialogue without preconditions to achieve the goal of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," she added.

Antonio Guterres UN North Korea satellite Florencia Soto Nino North Korea satellite launch

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief 'strongly condemns' North Korea satellite launch attempt: spokesperson

New low for PKR: US dollar now above 300 against rupee in inter-bank market

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

Cable car owner arrested after ignoring safety warnings: police

PTI seeks general elections within 90 days ‘at all costs’

Naseem late show takes Pakistan to dramatic victory over Afghanistan

KSE-100 gains over 330 points amid buying spree

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

US believes missile inside Russia likely shot down Prigozhin’s presumed plane, US officials say

Read more stories