TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday condemned North Korea’s attempted spy satellite launch, which ended in failure again.

“By comprehensively assessing all factors, we have confirmed nothing thrown into earth orbit in the launch this time around, so we consider it a failure,” Kishida told reporters.

“But nonetheless, behaviour like this goes against the UN resolutions and we’re already firmly protesting.”