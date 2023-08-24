BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.97%)
DGKC 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
FABL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.02%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.17%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 100.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.95%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 54.2 (1.13%)
BR30 17,197 Increased By 146.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,909 Increased By 490.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,056 Increased By 202.1 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four dead including gunman in California bar shooting

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 10:36am

Four people including a gunman were killed in a shooting at a bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County, the local sheriff’s office said on Wednesday.

Six more people were in a hospital after the shooter opened fired at the Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, the Orange County Sheriff said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CBS Los Angeles, which first reported the shooting at the historic bikers’ bar, initially reported five people were killed.

It said a retired law enforcement officer opened fired at the bar and cited KCAL News reporting from sources that the shooter had been shot by deputies.

The Sheriff’s office has not released any details about the shooter or how he was killed.

The California governor’s office said it was monitoring the shooting.

California California bar shooting

Comments

1000 characters

Four dead including gunman in California bar shooting

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 550 points

PM reaches out to businesspeople representing SMEs

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Oil down on weak economic data, US Fed chief’s speech in spotlight

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Read more stories