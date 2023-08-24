BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.86%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.98%)
OGDC 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,824 Increased By 24 (0.5%)
BR30 17,132 Increased By 82 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,606 Increased By 187.5 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,941 Increased By 87.5 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Regional security: Defence minister commends role of PAF warriors

Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Defence Minister Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder (retired) on Wednesday commended the pivotal role played by brave PAF warriors in safeguarding the sovereignty of Pakistan.

During his visit to Air Headquarters Islamabad, he met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

According to the Pakistan Airforce media wing, the matters pertaining to the evolving geo-strategic environment and regional security situation were discussed.

The Chief of the Air Staff provided a briefing on Pakistan Air Force’s modernization plan and recent acquisitions from allied countries, aimed at ensuring an impregnable aerial defence of the country.

He also provided a comprehensive briefing to the visiting dignitary on the Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

The Air Chief highlighted the steps taken by the Pakistan Air Force to revamp the training of its personnel, equipping them to effectively tackle contemporary challenges.

Emphasizing the importance of adapting to evolving security dynamics, the Air Chief also shared insights into the rigorous training programs and cutting-edge technologies being implemented within the PAF. Highlighting PAF’s commitment to staying at the forefront of modern warfare, the Chief of the Air Staff emphasized the importance of multi-spectrum operations in the domains of space, cyber and artificial intelligence. He also outlined the Pakistan Air Force’s strategic shift towards enhancing indigenous capabilities in these crucial areas.

Expressing admiration for the professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Air Force personnel, Lieutenant General (retired) Anwar Ali Hyder commended the pivotal role played by brave PAF warriors in safeguarding the sovereignty of Pakistan. He acknowledged PAF’s immaculate response during natural calamities and disasters, showcasing the commitment of PAF personnel to serving the nation beyond their primary defence duties.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan Air Force leadership for its vision and proactive approach towards modern warfare challenges. He also expressed his unwavering confidence in the current leadership of the Pakistan Air Force and assured that PAF would be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of modern security challenges.

The caretaker defence minister’s visit to Air Headquarters is a testament to the government’s unwavering support and commitment to strengthening the national defence of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PAF regional security Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Caretaker Defence Minister Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder (retired)

Comments

1000 characters

Regional security: Defence minister commends role of PAF warriors

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories