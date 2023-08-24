‘IK being kept in solitary confinement to break his high morale’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee said that the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was being kept in “solitary confinement” and in deplorable condition in the Attock Jail aimed at breaking his high morale “but he remained resolute and did not budge an inch from his stated and principled position of making Pakistan a truly independent country.”

The PTI Core Committee, in its important meeting on Wednesday, strongly condemned the government’s ruthless attitude to deprive the PTI chairman of basic facilities in the imprisonment as he was entitled as a former prime minister of the country.

The participants of the meeting said that the PTI chairman was being subjected to worst inhuman treatment to break his high morale. However, they stated that with Allah's help and the public support, the former prime minister's morale was very high and he was not willing to retreat an inch from the goal of “true independence and real democracy.”

They expressed their distress that Imran Khan was being kept in terrible condition in the captivity in flagrant violation of the prison rules and regulations, which was “a barbarity and fascism”.

During the meeting, the participants termed the Supreme Court’s hearing of the plea of PTI chairman challenging the IHC’s order of remanding the Toshakhana case to ASJ Dilawar and the apex court’s observations in the case, welcoming, as the top court observed that prima facie there were “mistakes” present in a trial court’s verdict convicting former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI Core Committee strongly denounced the shameful propaganda campaign against fellow judges including the Chief Justice of Pakistan, led by the convicted criminal Maryam Nawaz.

They said that it was a shameful attempt to influence judicial decisions through bullying and hooliganism.

In the meeting, the participants also strongly demanded that the general elections should be held within the constitutionally-mandated period of 90days. They welcomed President Dr Arif Alvi's letter to the Chief Election Commissioner for a meeting to fix the date for the forthcoming general elections.

The PTI Core Committee urged the CEC to shun the practice of transgressing and overstepping the limits of the Constitution and speed up the preparations for conducting the free, fair and transparent elections within the stipulated 90 days.

In the meeting, they reviewed in detail the worst economic condition of the country and the fast-increasing poverty in the country. The participants also condemned in the strongest terms the government's inaction to ensure the provision of the basic necessities including electricity, gas and food to the inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses.

The Core Committee strongly criticised the abduction of PTI South Punjab President Senator Aon Abbas Buppi and demanded his immediate release.

In the meeting, the participants vowed that they would not backpedal from the goal of achieving "real freedom and real democracy" in Pakistan come what may.

They made it clear that despite all the sufferings and difficulties, the party was unanimous in advancing the movement for real freedom and democracy under the courageous and determined leadership of Imran Khan.

In the meeting, they paid special tribute to the brave women workers for standing like a rock in the face of the worst oppression, brutality, and vindictive measures.

The PTI Core Committee resolved that the dark night of brutality was about to end soon, and Pakistan would continue on its original path under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The participants in the meeting reiterated that under the leadership of Imran Khan, they would carry forward the movement with complete unity, unison and dedication to turn Pakistan into a country dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

