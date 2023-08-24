BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
Aug 24, 2023
World

Ukraine forces raise national flag in Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 12:22am

Ukrainian forces have raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv's military said on Wednesday, though it was not clear whether the entire community had been liberated from Russian forces.

"A historic day! Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade set up the flag of Ukraine in the village of Robotyne, in one of the hottest destinations – Melitopol," the brigade said in a post on its Telegram channel.

In a video published by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, the Ukrainian flag is seen on a roof of a badly damaged building surrounded by burnt trees.

Two dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia: local official

"A blue and yellow flag signed by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was raised on the school destroyed by the Russian invaders on the National Flag Day!" the 47th Brigade said.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the road’s layout and buildings' structure seen in the video which matched satellite and file imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to separately verify the date when the video was filmed.

Kyiv seeks to recapture the strategic southern city of Melitopol as part of its counter-offensive against Russia's full-scale 2022 invasion.

