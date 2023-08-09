BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia: local official

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 10:40pm

Russia attacked a residential area in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday evening, a local official said.

"Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, two people were killed and some were injured," Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said in his Telegram channel.

Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic kills two and wounds 30, Kyiv says

He did not provide any additional information about the attack.

Russian attack RUssia Ukraine war Zaporizhzhia

Comments

1000 characters

Two dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia: local official

KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points on oil and gas sector reports

US says watching Pakistan political unrest with ‘concern’

Dissolution of NA: PM Shehbaz to send summary to president today

Rupee sees marginal improvement, settles at 287.46 against US dollar

Last day of govt: Shehbaz announces incentives package for overseas Pakistanis

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

India knock Pakistan out of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy with 4-0 win

IHC turns down Imran's request for sentence suspension

Read more stories