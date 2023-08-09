Two dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia: local official

Russia attacked a residential area in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday evening, a local official said.

"Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, two people were killed and some were injured," Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said in his Telegram channel.

Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic kills two and wounds 30, Kyiv says

He did not provide any additional information about the attack.