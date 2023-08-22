BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
BOP 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.84%)
DGKC 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.89%)
HUBC 84.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 2.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
OGDC 98.20 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 75.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.87%)
PRL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
TELE 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 94.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,781 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 16,916 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
KSE100 47,385 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,763 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.38%)
London stocks bounce at open, Wood Group rises

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 12:46pm

UK shares opened higher on Tuesday, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index lifting off six-week lows, powered by gains in beaten-down cyclical sectors, while shares of John Wood Group rose after raising its annual profit outlook.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% by 0715 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index gained 0.6%.

The FTSE 100 could snap a seven-day losing streak, if gains last till the end of the trading session.

Gains were driven by cyclical sectors, including construction and materials, precious metal miners and defence.

London stocks slip on defence drag, hawkish Fed minutes

John Wood Group rose 2.6% after the oilfield services and engineering firm raised its expectations for annual adjusted core profit.

Meanwhile, the defensive pharmaceutical and personal care sector indexes were among decliners in the early hours, indicating a risk-on move.

London stocks FTSE 100

