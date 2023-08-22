BAFL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
BIPL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
DGKC 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FABL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 98.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 98.80 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.63%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.03%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.22%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
SSGC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
UNITY 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 4,817 Increased By 24 (0.5%)
BR30 17,039 Increased By 128.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,627 Increased By 178.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,874 Increased By 46.8 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China July soybean imports from US tumble, Brazil shipments surge

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 10:59am

BEIJING: China’s soybean imports from the United States tumbled 63% in July from a year earlier while shipments from Brazil, its top supplier, surged 32%, data showed on Sunday, spurred by a bumper crop and lower prices in the Latin American country.

China, the world’s top buyer of soybeans, imported 142,150 metric tons of the oilseed from the United States in July, down from 381,568 tons a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

However, the United States remained China’s second-largest soybean supplier, accounting for 31.9% of China’s total soybean imports in the first seven months of the year.

For the January-to-July period, soybean shipments from the United States rose 10.8% year-on-year to 19.85 million tons.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil rose 32.4% in July from a year earlier to 9.23 million tons, as Chinese buyers took advantage of cheaper prices.

From January to July, China imported 38.9 million metric tons from Brazil, up 12.2% on year.

Brazil accounted for 62.4% of China’s soybean imports year to date.

For corn, July imports from the US decreased 42.4% year-on-year to 871,733 metric tons, while second-largest supplier Ukraine shipped 550,388 metric tons.

China July soybean imports from the US down 62.3% on year

Corn imports from Bulgaria reached 196,828 metric tons in July, making it the third-largest supplier.

Brazilian corn arrivals ranked fourth in July at 57,750 metric tons.

Brazil’s maize exports via southern ports rose 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine’s absence from the market.

Corn soybean

Comments

1000 characters

China July soybean imports from US tumble, Brazil shipments surge

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Read more stories