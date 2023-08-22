China July soybean imports from US tumble, Brazil shipments surge

BEIJING: China’s soybean imports from the United States tumbled 63% in July from a year earlier while shipments from Brazil, its top supplier, surged 32%, data showed on Sunday, spurred by a bumper crop and lower prices in the Latin American country.

China, the world’s top buyer of soybeans, imported 142,150 metric tons of the oilseed from the United States in July, down from 381,568 tons a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

However, the United States remained China’s second-largest soybean supplier, accounting for 31.9% of China’s total soybean imports in the first seven months of the year.

For the January-to-July period, soybean shipments from the United States rose 10.8% year-on-year to 19.85 million tons.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil rose 32.4% in July from a year earlier to 9.23 million tons, as Chinese buyers took advantage of cheaper prices.

From January to July, China imported 38.9 million metric tons from Brazil, up 12.2% on year.

Brazil accounted for 62.4% of China’s soybean imports year to date.

For corn, July imports from the US decreased 42.4% year-on-year to 871,733 metric tons, while second-largest supplier Ukraine shipped 550,388 metric tons.

Corn imports from Bulgaria reached 196,828 metric tons in July, making it the third-largest supplier.

Brazilian corn arrivals ranked fourth in July at 57,750 metric tons.

Brazil’s maize exports via southern ports rose 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine’s absence from the market.