KP: PEDO CEO optimistic about energy prospects

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

PESHAWAR: The Chief Executive Officer, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan has said that the ongoing energy projects for the production of cheap hydropower in the province will be proved as game changer for the stability of the economy of province and to control the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

Apart from the production of cheap electricity, the industrial sector would be developed in one hand while on the other hand new employment opportunities will be available in the province.

The damages caused to some parts of the energy projects in the district of Swat due to the disastrous floods in August last year and the importation of electrical equipment was stopped, there was a slight delay in the completion of the projects, but now these projects are being completed rapidly while some are passing through the final stages of completion.

He expressed these views while visiting various ongoing hydropower projects under the supervision of PEDO in Swat and Lower Dir districts. On this occasion, he was accompanied by a team of project directors of various projects.

He went to Daral Khwar power plant swat of 36 MW where he reviewed the emergency safety arrangements and speed of work on flood protection for power plant and colony.

He also issued necessary instructions to the authorities on slowness of work, after which he reviewed the construction of the colony at the site of Gabral Kalam 88 MW hydropower project and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work of the project authorities to complete the ongoing work before the scheduled time.

Moreover, he visited the site of the ongoing 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan hydropower project in Swat district, where he urged the project authorities to speed up the work, saying that there is no doubt that due to the dilapidated condition of the road between Bahrain and Kalam, the project was delayed. Furthermore, difficulties are being faced in the supply of machinery and material, however, the contractor insisted on transporting the goods through alternative small transport to complete the work more quickly.

