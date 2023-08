KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday continued to surge with a fresh rise in silver on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices further soared by Rs1500 to Rs226800 per tola and Rs1286 to Rs194444 per 10 grams.

Silver regained value by Rs50 to Rs2800 per tola and Rs42.86 to Rs2400.54 per 10 grams. Prices of gold for an ounce stood at $1889 and silver at $22.86 on the world market, traders said.

