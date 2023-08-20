Indus Hospital research centre opened

LAHORE: Inaugurating the modern research centre here at Indus Hospital Jubilee Town, the caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Saturday that precious lives can be protected from dangerous diseases only through modern medical research.

A clinical trial unit and other departments have been established in the research centre. CEO Dr Shafiq Haider and other officials of Indus Hospital Jubilee Town were also present on this occasion.

The caretaker provincial health minister said on the occasion that special attention is being given to quality research in government medical institutions of Punjab.

Indus Hospital is providing better medical facilities to the patients coming to Jubilee Town. All over the world, modern research is being resorted to save people from various dangerous diseases, he said.

This was the main purpose of introducing artificial intelligence system in Punjab as well, he added. Modern research in the field of medicine has become very important for providing better health facilities to the people, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023