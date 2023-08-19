Major reshuffle in bureaucracy

KARACHI: Major changes were made to the top cadres of the bureaucracy on Friday, hours after the interim cabinet’s first meeting.

The officers shuffled around belong to grades 20, 21 and 22. Multiple chief secretaries have also been changed and 10 officers have been removed from departments and ordered to report to Establishment Division. The following officers have been given new posts:

Kamran Ali Afzal (22) posted as Cabinet Secretary, Sajid Baloch (21) posted as Special Cabinet Secretary, Abdullah Khan Sumbal (21) posted as Additional Secretary Interior Division, Hasan Nasir Jamy (22) posted as Secretary IT and Telecommunication Division, Momin Agha (21) posted Additional Secretary Petroleum Division Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) posted as Additional Secretary NFS Division, Shahzad Khan Bangash (22) posted as Secretary Housing and Works, Syed Asif Hyder Shah (22) posted as Secretary Climate Division, Allah Dino Khawaja (22) posted Secretary Human Rights Division, Humaira Ahmad (22) posted as Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Syed Ali Murtaza (22) posted as Secretary Water Resources Division, Fakhre Alam Irfan (22) posted as Chief Secretary Sindh, Dawood Muhammad Bareach (21) posted as Chief Secretary AJK, Shakeel Qadir Khan (21) posted as Chief Secretary Balochistan, Capt Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq (retd) (21) posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Ali Raza Bhutta (22) posted as Secretary Science and Technology Division, Sarah Saeed (22) posted as Special Secretary Commerce Division, Eazaz Aslam Dar (22) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Navid Ahmad Sheikh (22) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Musaddiq Ahmad Khan (21) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Muhammad Sohail Rajput (22) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Muhammad Usman Chachar (22) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Abdul Aziz Uqaili (22) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Yawar Hussain (20) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Capt (Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (retd) (21) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Mustafa Jamal Kazi (20) posted as DG Immigration and Passports, Iram Anjum Khan (22) posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division, Fareena Mazhar (22) ordered to report to Establishment Division, Abdul Ghufran Memon (22) ordered to report to Establishment Division.

