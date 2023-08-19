BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Ominous start to new (fiscal) year

Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:46am

EDITORIAL: A 19.3 percent year-on-year drop in remittances in July isn’t exactly how the outgoing government would’ve liked to kick off the new financial year, especially since it also marked the end of its tenure.

Now the euphoria from the SBA (Stand-By Arrangement) will evaporate more quickly because sentiment will turn from driving up the market to bracing for deteriorating fundamentals. For better or worse, foreign workers’ remittances make up one of the most important parts of this country’s current account. And this pipeline suddenly starting to dry like this ought to sound loud alarm bells in the finance ministry.

Different sides are offering different reasons, as always, from the post-Eid usual dip to earnings slowing down abroad. But since there’s little the country itself can do about how other economies are doing, which impacts how much people earn and send back home, it must focus on whether exchange rate problems are still discouraging people from using formal banking channels and causing this drop.

July’s remittances of $2.03 billion were 7.3 percent lower than June’s $2.2 billion. The latter was the only monthly rise since $2.5 billion in March, so there’s a clear month-on-month downtrend as well. It’s not at all clear, though, what the finance ministry can do about it.

It is technically rudderless right now and the debate about the powers that the caretaker setup would be able to exercise has been dragged into the spotlight like never before. Whether or not it’ll work with a sovereign central bank to ensure transparency and stability in the exchange rate, and also in cross-border transfers, will tell much.

Yet remittances make only one, though very crucial, part of the current account. And the country is suffering from a reserves crisis. A much ignored part, especially here, is also foreign investment. In many countries, even close friends of Pakistan’s, it takes the lead. So it would be a good idea to work on improving both remittances and foreign investment at the same time. Both largely require the same kind of framework, after all, which is making it easier and safer for outside money to come to Pakistan.

Economic theory also tells us that such reforms are self-feeding because stability, especially stability of returns, encourages more inflows.

Regrettably, such issues have not found their way to the top of any recent administration’s priority list. For too long now governments have been forced to look for urgent loans to stay solvent. The desperation is understandable, given that we have now begun to flirt with sovereign default itself. But they are still guilty of not getting the ball rolling on reforms.

Present crises only make the long term more important, and nothing will get better unless we at least try to earn more than we spend every year.

The decline in remittances is a warning that the government cannot afford to ignore. Pakistan is about to enter very uncertain phase with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme in play and a caretaker government in office. The recent past has shown, repeatedly in fact, that this arrangement can breakdown without warning and stay frozen for long periods of time.

The need to keep reserves beefed up, as much as possible, on our own has never been greater. For now, though, there’s not much more to do than wait and watch as the next month’s figure comes and the interim government takes shape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Remittances IMF Federal Government Caretaker setup IMF and Pakistan Economic distress SBA Financial Year 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Ominous start to new (fiscal) year

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories