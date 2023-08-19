KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan Refinery 30.06.2023 Nil 1,824.967 2.90 27.09.2023 20.09.2023 to Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M 27.09.2023 AGM Balochistan Wheels 30.06.2023 35% (f) 136.406 10.23 23.09.2023 15.09.2023 to Ltd Year End 11.30.A.M 23.09.2023 AGM Saif Power Limited - - - - 11.09.2023 06.09.2023 to 12.00.P.M. 08.09.2023 EOGM Tariq Corporation - - - - 09.09.2023 03.09.2023 to Limited 11.30.P.M 09.09.2023 EOGM Dawood Lawrencepur - - - - 11.09.2023 05.09.2023 to Ltd 03.00.P.M 11.09.2023 EOGM Sui Northern Gas - - - - 11.09.2023 05.09.2023 to Pipelines Limited 11.00.A.M. 11.09.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

