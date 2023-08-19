BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan Refinery      30.06.2023     Nil          1,824.967        2.90      27.09.2023     20.09.2023 to
Ltd                    Year End                                               10.00.A.M         27.09.2023
                                                                                  AGM
Balochistan Wheels     30.06.2023     35% (f)      136.406          10.23     23.09.2023     15.09.2023 to
Ltd                    Year End                                               11.30.A.M         23.09.2023
                                                                                  AGM
Saif Power Limited        -             -             -               -       11.09.2023     06.09.2023 to
                                                                              12.00.P.M.        08.09.2023
                                                                                  EOGM
Tariq Corporation         -             -             -               -       09.09.2023     03.09.2023 to
Limited                                                                       11.30.P.M         09.09.2023
                                                                                  EOGM
Dawood Lawrencepur        -             -             -               -       11.09.2023     05.09.2023 to
Ltd                                                                           03.00.P.M         11.09.2023
                                                                                  EOGM
Sui Northern Gas          -             -             -               -       11.09.2023     05.09.2023 to
Pipelines Limited                                                             11.00.A.M.        11.09.2023
                                                                                  EOGM
==========================================================================================================

