Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Rafhan Maize 17.08.2023 09.00 Half Yearly Meeting in
Products Company Thursday A.M accounts Progress
Limited for the Period
Ended June
30, 2023
==========================================================================================
