Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 07:15am

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Rafhan Maize           17.08.2023       09.00       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
Products Company       Thursday         A.M         accounts                      Progress
Limited                                             for the Period
                                                    Ended June
                                                    30, 2023
==========================================================================================

