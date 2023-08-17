BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Aug 17, 2023
Pakistan

Punjab govt will ‘restore’ churches ransacked during Jaranwala violence: interim CM Naqvi

  • Over 100 people suspected of being involved in the rioting have been arrested, the government statement says, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered into the incident
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 08:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promised on Thursday to “restore all churches and Christian homes” destroyed in Jaranwala violence a day ago within the next three to four days.

The announcement comes after paramilitary troops cordoned off a Christian settlement in eastern Pakistan where a Muslim mob vandalised and torched several churches and scores of houses after accusing two of its residents of desecrating the Holy Quran, police and witnesses said.

The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad on Wednesday, and continued for more than 10 hours without any intervention by police who were at the scene, residents and community leaders said.

Police denied the accusation, saying security forces had prevented an even worse situation. The rioters were demanding that the two accused, who had fled their homes, be handed over to them.

The residents said thousands of Muslims led by local clerics were carrying iron rods, sticks, knives, and daggers during the rioting.

Speaking at a meeting today, Naqvi denounced the violence and stated that such actions were contrary to Islam and the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He asserted that the mob-led assault was a “planned conspiracy” to “light a fire in the country and sabotage its peace”.

“For the future, we should sit with our minorities and chalk out a plan to prevent such incidents,” he emphasised.

Separately, a provincial government statement said paramilitary troops were deployed to aid the police to control the situation.

The troops have cordoned off the Christian colony, blocking all entry and exit points with barbed wire, according to a Reuters TV cameraman.

Over 100 people suspected of being involved in the rioting have been arrested, the government statement said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

The United States was “deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

Comments

1000 characters
Lubna Aug 17, 2023 02:18pm
Our country has become lawless where police is after political leaders and workers while criminals are walking free.
Lubna Aug 17, 2023 02:18pm
faisal Aug 17, 2023 03:14pm
The masses are angry, unemployment and lack of opportunities will bring more such riots.
faisal Aug 17, 2023 03:14pm
HashBrown® Aug 17, 2023 04:08pm
@faisal, "The masses are angry, unemployment and lack of opportunities will bring more such riots." Brother there's more to it than that. Why specifically target our defenceless Christians? Are they responsible for our unemployment, or the corruption, or the terrorism? In the country's entire history has there ever been any nationwide issue or concern that the Christian community was responsible for? Our politicians and clerics are creating a nation of animals, with no concept of logic or rational thought - just hungry for blood and violence.
HashBrown® Aug 17, 2023 04:08pm
Fastrack Aug 17, 2023 04:37pm
@faisal - "The masses are angry, unemployment and lack of opportunities will bring more such riots." That is a convenient way to dodge the issue in question. Though current economic circumstances may contribute to public anger, targeting minorities is a recurring issue that's been swept far too long under the carpet. Given your reasoning, why are minorities being targeted as most administrators/politicians/bureaucrats are Muslims ?
Fastrack Aug 17, 2023 04:37pm
Johnny Walker Aug 17, 2023 04:58pm
The country has no right to condemn other countries where holy books are desecrated until and unless they can prevent such incidents within the country itself. The loudspeakers of the mosques need to be controlled as they are used to ferment lawlessness.
Johnny Walker Aug 17, 2023 04:58pm
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 17, 2023 04:58pm
Slap on our faces.
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 17, 2023 04:58pm
KhanRA Aug 17, 2023 08:01pm
We don’t live in Zia’s Pakistan anymore. We are living in the nightmare that is Khadim Rizvi’s Pakistan. And our careless society is just sleepwalking into it.
KhanRA Aug 17, 2023 08:01pm

