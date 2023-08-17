BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Aug 17, 2023
Sports

New Zealand to play ODIs in Bangladesh before World Cup

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2023 05:09pm

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that the New Zealand cricket team will play three one-day internationals in September ahead of the World Cup in neighbouring India.

New Zealand will play three ODIs, all in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, on September 21, 23, and 26, the BCB said in a statement.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

New Zealand will also play two Tests in Bangladesh after the World Cup ends on November 19.

The BCB said the New Zealand Test squad will arrive in Bangladesh on November 21.

The first Test will begin on November 28 and the second on December 6. Venues have yet to be chosen for the Tests.

These will be New Zealand’s first ODI and Test series in Bangladesh since 2013.

Bangladesh won their previous two ODI series against New Zealand at home 4-0 in 2010 and 3-0 in 2013.

The Test matches are part of the World Test Championship 2023-25, the first for Bangladesh in the new cycle of the competition.

Bangladesh will reciprocate the visit, playing three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand in December.

