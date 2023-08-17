BAFL 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
BIPL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.46%)
BOP 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HBL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
HUBC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.75%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
MLCF 30.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.62%)
OGDC 99.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.77%)
PAEL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 92.24 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.91%)
PPL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.85%)
PRL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.33%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
SSGC 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 17,246 Increased By 83.1 (0.48%)
KSE100 48,245 Increased By 98.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 17,168 Increased By 43 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 falls at open on BAE drag, hawkish Fed minutes

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 12:53pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

UK’s FTSE 100 fell at open on Thursday driven by declines in defence stocks after BAE Systems slipped, while global sentiment turned cautious after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting were perceived to be hawkish.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4% by 0711 GMT, while more domestically focussed FTSE 250 dropped 0.3%.

Shares of BAE Systems fell 3% after the British defence group said it agreed to buy Ball Corp’s aerospace business for about $5.55 billion in cash.

The aerospace and defence sector index dropped 1.7%. Bank of Georgia gained over 11.5%, leading gains among mid-caps, after the company reported higher quarterly pre-tax profit.

The Fed’s July meeting minutes showed policymakers were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes, with “some participants” citing the risks to the economy of pushing rates too far even as “most” policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation.

Precious metal miners fell 0.9% as gold prices touched five-month lows on a stronger dollar and rise in bond yields.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 falls at open on BAE drag, hawkish Fed minutes

PM sounds very optimistic about SIFC

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Oil prices wobble on worries over China economy, US rate path

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

Read more stories