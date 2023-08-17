BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Pakistan

US extends hand of cooperation to caretaker govt

INP Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

WASHINGTON: In a notable response to the recent appointment of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Pakistan’s interim prime minister, the United States expressed its readiness to work with the caretaker government on issues of mutual interest.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Responding to a query, Patel emphasised the United States proactive approach to engaging with Pakistani leadership, particularly in light of the evolving situation in neighboring Afghanistan.

He underlined the importance of regular communication between the two nations, highlighting the ongoing counterterrorism dialogue and bilateral consultations as essential avenues for detailed discussions.

“The strategic partnership between the United States and Pakistan remains pivotal, especially as we collectively confront threats to regional stability,” Patel commented.

“Our willingness to collaborate extends to addressing the challenges posed by militant and terrorist groups, which is a mutual concern for both nations.”

