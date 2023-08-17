British MPs for promoting Pak-UK art, culture ties

KARACHI: In honour of Crescent Art Gallery Karachi a luncheon was organized by the British parliamentarians.

According to the details, Lord Qurbaan Hussain, Lord Peter Hain hosted a luncheon in British Parliament in honour of Crescent Art Gallery Chairman Nasir Javed, Chief Executor Sameer Nasir and Curator Sidra Nasir and presented a certificate to Chief Executive Sameer Nasir.

On this occasion, Lord Peter Hain said that Britain is the country of art lovers. Pak-UK art and culture relations will be further expanded. Exchange of delegations of artists between the two countries and holding art shows will help in this regard.

Besides, the delegation also met former Labour leader ED Miliband and Lord Peter Hein, Art Historian Alicia Richardson and discussed issues of mutual interest including art and culture.

ED Miliband and Alicia Richardson, praising Crescent Art Gallery’s initiatives for the development of art, said that it is commendable to organise art shows frequently in different countries including Pakistan. All possible support will be given in this connection.

Apart from this, paintings and certificates were also exchanged between the delegation and the hosts.

