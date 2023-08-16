BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Skipper Kerr to start for Australia in World Cup semi-final

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2023 02:20pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: Talismanic striker Sam Kerr was named in Australia’s starting line-up for the first time at the Women’s World Cup for Wednesday’s semi-final against England in Sydney.

The 29-year-old skipper came off the bench in the previous two matches following a calf injury that has severely limited her World Cup.

The Chelsea predator’s inclusion in coach Tony Gustavsson’s starting XI is a major boost to the co-hosts’ chances of reaching the final of the World Cup for the first time.

The winner of the semi-final in Sydney will face Spain in Sunday’s final, also at Stadium Australia.

Kerr comes into the side in place of Emily van Egmond as part of two changes, with Clare Polkinghorne replacing fellow defender Alanna Kennedy.

European champions England are unchanged from the side that beat Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Kerr averages a goal every other game for Australia and had been expected to be the face of her home World Cup.

However, she did not see action until the last 16, when she came off the bench in the 80th minute of a 2-0 win over Denmark.

Gustavsson introduced her in the second half of the quarter-final against France and Kerr scored in the penalty shootout as Australia squeezed through 7-6 on penalties.

denmark Sam Kerr FIFA Women’s World Cup

