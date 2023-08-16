BAFL 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
China’s new home prices fall for first time this year, dimming economic outlook

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 10:07am
BEIJING: China’s new home prices fell for the first time this year in July, the latest in a string of downbeat data that points to a rapid loss in broader economic momentum and underlines the urgency for more bolder policy support to shore up activity.

The 0.2% fall month-on-month came after June’s flat reading, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Prices were down 0.1% from a year earlier, after a flat result in June.

The decline in home prices comes amid a worsening debt crisis at major developers, sliding property investment and home sales.

Most analysts expect further downside in home prices and sales over coming months, posing a challenge to policymakers as many sectors of the economy face intensifying pressure amid weak demand.

Tuesday’s data adds to a raft of weak economic indicators over the past month or so, and has raised calls from China observers for authorities to roll out bolder support measures to arrest the downward slide growth.

China’s property sector, once a pillar of the economic growth, continues to struggle despite an extension of financial support for developers and incentives for first-time home buyers and upgraders.

Among 70 cities, 49 saw a fall in new home prices month-on-month in July from 38 cities the previous month. Last month, China’s top leaders in a politburo meeting vowed to adjust property policies.

The housing regulator has also urged efforts to prop the sector such as via lower home mortgage rates and down payment ratios for first-time home buyer and easing mortgage curbs for people who want to upgrade their homes.

Some cities including Zhengzhou have already relaxed a handful of property curbs in efforts to shore up sentiment.

Provincial capitals like Xian and Fuzhou are considering reductions in down payments ratio for residents who will buy their second flats.

“We continue to expect more housing easing measures in coming months, including further reduction in down-payment ratios and more relaxation of home purchase restrictions in large cities, among others,” economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

However, most economists expect the downside trend in home sales and prices to persist for while.

“High frequency data in early August does not suggest any meaningful improvement in the property market,” said Wang Tao, Head of Asia Economics and Chief China Economist at UBS Investment Bank.

“Without additional major policy easing and/or fiscal support, property sales and investment may weaken further or stay at the bottom for longer than assumed in our baseline,” said Wang.

