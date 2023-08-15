Futures spread down 796bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 796bps to 15.15 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 55.9 percent to 88.77 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 201.11 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 37.5 percent to Rs 5.35 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.56 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023