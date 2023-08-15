Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Monday, re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after he was released from Adiala Jail following the expiration of his detention period.

NAB Rawalpindi and Lahore teams took Elahi into there custody in assets beyond means case after he was released from Adiala Jail as his detention under the 3 MPO completed.

The NAB team presented Elahi before a duty judge Khalid Hayat, where they sought a transitory remand. The court, in response, granted a one-day transitory remand of Elahi. The duty judge directed that the accused be presented before the accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday.

The NAB team later shifted Elahi to Lahore. Sources said that Elahi was apprehended by the NAB over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son, Moonis Elahi, and other family members.

