Pakistan

Caretaker Punjab CM unfurls national flag at Alamgiri Gate

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, unfurled the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Fort.

Before the flag hoisting, sirens reverberated, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Prior to this, CM paid respects at Mazar-i-Iqbal by placing flowers and reciting Fatiha. He offered a special prayer for the safety, progress, prosperity, and stability of the country. He paid tribute to the renowned poet of the East, Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Witnessing the performance of scouts and school students playing melodious tunes on their instruments, the CM expressed admiration for their skills and dedication. He extended his heartfelt appreciation and compassion to these young participants.

Moreover, while speaking at the key Independence Day event at Huzuri Bagh, he urged the government officials, teachers, and doctors to fulfil their duties with integrity and punctuality.

He emphasized that the youth are the radiant future of Pakistan and hold the responsibility to propel the nation forward. He conveyed a powerful message against despair, highlighting that it is deemed a sin. He underscored the nation’s bright prospects, despite his own transient presence, and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s positive trajectory.

He particularly stressed the importance of doctors adhering to their designated work hours in hospitals. He believed that if all employees diligently fulfil their responsibilities, the nation’s progress is inevitable. He revealed his consistent advocacy for doctors to maintain their duty hours and work conscientiously during hospital visits.

The CM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its duties and emphasized that this responsibility will continue with the incoming government. He envisioned significant improvements if honesty becomes the cornerstone of all efforts. He emphasized that teachers’ dedication in imparting knowledge with integrity would lead to a promising future for the children.

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan’s creation was a result of sacrifices. He called for a renewed commitment driven by faith. He believed that fulfilling individual responsibilities within their domains would be the driving force for the nation’s advancement.

During the event, scouts, male and female students from various schools presented songs, drawing appreciation from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their exceptional performance. Notable dignitaries including Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr Javed Akram and others attended the ceremony.

The venue of Huzuri Bagh was adorned in the patriotic hues of green and white, setting a fitting ambiance for the occasion. The CM engaged with disciplined scouts on the steps of Badshahi Mosque, capturing moments in photographs and expressing his appreciation. He extended his warmth towards boys and girls attired in traditional Kashmiri, Chitrali, and other regional outfits, engaging in friendly interactions.

Renowned singer Atif Aslam delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Tajdar-e-Haram, a group of male and female students melodiously presented “Es Parcham k Saey Talay Hum Aik Hain” and other national songs. The event was enriched by the soulful performance of violinist Najat Ali, who mesmerized the audience with the tune of “Ae Mere Pak Watan.”

Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker Punjab CM Alamgiri Gate Mazar i Iqbal Dr Muhammad Iqbal

