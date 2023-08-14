Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:**

Roshan Digital Account: SBP says total inflows cross $6.5bn mark

IHC directs Attock jail officials to provide medical facilities to Imran

Balochistan Assembly dissolved on CM Bizenjo’s advice

Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Gwadar: ISPR

Mengal displeased with Kakar as interim PM, writes to Nawaz Sharif

Caretaker PM Kakar decides to resign from Senate, BAP positions

Came in through constitutional means, leaving the same way: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan will rise among comity of nations, people should reject conspirators: COAS

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

