Balochistan Assembly dissolved on CM Bizenjo’s advice

  • Governor Abdul Wali Kakar signs the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution
BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2023 Updated August 12, 2023 05:50pm

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar on Saturday dissolved the provincial Assembly on the recommendation of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, according to Aaj News.

The governor signed the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution, which empowered him to dissolve the provincial assembly within 48 hours if advised by the chief minister.

Bizenjo will continue as the chief minister until the caretaker government is appointed.

The development comes after Raja Riaz, the outgoing leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA), announced on Saturday that the caretaker PM will be Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq.

The Sindh Assembly was dissolved earlier this week after Governor Kamran Tessori approved the summary for dissolution submitted by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier on August 9, President Arif Alvi approved the summary for dissolving the National Assembly at outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice, marking an end to the current government’s tenure.

