Caretaker PM Kakar decides to resign from Senate, BAP positions

  • He is likely to take oath as interim prime minister tomorrow
BR Web Desk Published 13 Aug, 2023 08:37pm

Designated Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday that he was resigning as the Senator and leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

He made this announcement on the microblogging website X - previously known as Twitter.

“Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker Prime Minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party and relinquish my Senate position. Prayers are requested from everyone,” he wrote.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Anwar-ul- Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker Prime Minister and expressed confidence that he would ensure free, fair, and impartial elections in the country.

The prime minister said that trust reposed by all parties in Kakar’s name proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and patriot.

He said that under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked the former leader of opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, for consulting with this regard, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the last 16 months, he said they had struggled to bring economic stability to the country, hoping that such a process’s continuity would be maintained.

The prime minister said ensuring progress, prosperity, and economic stability were critical for the progress and development of the nation.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker setup.

