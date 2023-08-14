Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that the caretaker prime minister-designate Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar would ensure holding of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

The prime minister in his statement on Sunday released by the PM’s Office also congratulated Kakar for being selected for the coveted post.

The prime minister said that trust reposed by all parties in Kakar’s name proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and patriot.

He said under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked former leader of opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz for holding a consultation in this regard.

During last 16 months, they had struggled to bring economic stability in the country, he said hoping that continuity of such process would be maintained.

He urged Kakar to ensure continuity of development, construction, and economic improvement, which is essential for the betterment of Pakistan and its people.

“I pray that the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet fulfil the expectations of the people and the constitution,” PM Shehbaz said in his message for the interim premier.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker set-up.

A day earlier, Senator Kakar was appointed as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, after consensus was reached between the outgoing PM and Riaz, following which President Dr Arif Alvi signed the advice sent by them.

