BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that the caretaker prime...
Naveed Butt Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that the caretaker prime minister-designate Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar would ensure holding of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

The prime minister in his statement on Sunday released by the PM’s Office also congratulated Kakar for being selected for the coveted post.

The prime minister said that trust reposed by all parties in Kakar’s name proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and patriot.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar: a brief profile

He said under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked former leader of opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz for holding a consultation in this regard.

During last 16 months, they had struggled to bring economic stability in the country, he said hoping that continuity of such process would be maintained.

He urged Kakar to ensure continuity of development, construction, and economic improvement, which is essential for the betterment of Pakistan and its people.

“I pray that the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet fulfil the expectations of the people and the constitution,” PM Shehbaz said in his message for the interim premier.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker set-up.

A day earlier, Senator Kakar was appointed as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, after consensus was reached between the outgoing PM and Riaz, following which President Dr Arif Alvi signed the advice sent by them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif elections ECP Constitution fair elections PM Shehbaz Sharif General elections Raja Riaz PM office caretaker government caretaker PM Kakar Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

Caretaker PM: Mengal opposes selection of Kakar

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4m bpd target

Independence Day today

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestinians

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Read more stories