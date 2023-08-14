BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Pakistan

Pakistan will rise among comity of nations, people should reject conspirators: COAS

  • Says the country is fighting against forces of instability
BR Web Desk Published August 14, 2023 Updated August 14, 2023 01:01am

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan is determined to rise among the comity of the nation and urged the public to reject conspirators fomenting hopelessness.

He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony of the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on the eve of 14th August - aimed at reviving the pledge for total commitment and unflinching resolve for a bright future for the motherland.

He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the grand vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of our forefathers.

The COAS said that the two-nation theory had been manifest in Muslims of the sub-continent and Pakistani nation.

He urged the Pakistani nation to continue to cherish every day of life as Pakistan was a land of countless opportunities.

“We will continue to rise in line of aspirations of our forefathers and the people of Pakistan for the bright future of coming generations,” Gen Asim Munir vowed.

The army chief said Pakistan had been passing through intriguing times…wherein forces of instability were fighting against the country.

“We will fight our internal and external challenges,” he vowed, saying, “No power can undo Pakistan, InshaAllah.”

The COAS said Pakistan Army would never hesitate to make any sacrifice to preserve territorial integrity and comprehensive national security and national elopement efforts.

