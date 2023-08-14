Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

KARACHI: The second meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Rana Ansar concluded without reaching a consensus on the name for the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

Another meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow between the both to settle the issue.

During the meeting, various names were considered for the caretaker chief minister, but no concurrence was gained.

Rana Ansar, while addressing the media after the meeting, emphasised that this was the second round of consultations, and efforts were made to agree on a suitable nominee. However, if an agreement cannot be reached, the matter will be taken to the parliamentary committee for further discussion.

Sindh Assembly dissolved on CM Murad’s advice

It is worth noting that Justice Maqbool Baqir (retd) has been nominated by the Sindh Government for the role of Caretaker Chief Minister. On the other hand, the opposition has put forward the names of Shoaib Siddiqui, Younis Dhagha, and Dr Safdar Abbasi as potential candidates.

It is to be recalled that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori Friday dissolved the provincial assembly after signing the summary sent to him by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh cabinet got dissolved with the dissolution of the provincial assembly. However, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will continue to hold the office until the appointment of a caretaker Sindh chief minister.

The Sindh Assembly got dissolved under Article 112 of the Constitution a day before its constitutional term.