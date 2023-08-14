BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

NNI Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am
Photo: Sindh CM House
Photo: Sindh CM House

KARACHI: The second meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Rana Ansar concluded without reaching a consensus on the name for the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

Another meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow between the both to settle the issue.

During the meeting, various names were considered for the caretaker chief minister, but no concurrence was gained.

Rana Ansar, while addressing the media after the meeting, emphasised that this was the second round of consultations, and efforts were made to agree on a suitable nominee. However, if an agreement cannot be reached, the matter will be taken to the parliamentary committee for further discussion.

Sindh Assembly dissolved on CM Murad’s advice

It is worth noting that Justice Maqbool Baqir (retd) has been nominated by the Sindh Government for the role of Caretaker Chief Minister. On the other hand, the opposition has put forward the names of Shoaib Siddiqui, Younis Dhagha, and Dr Safdar Abbasi as potential candidates.

It is to be recalled that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori Friday dissolved the provincial assembly after signing the summary sent to him by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh cabinet got dissolved with the dissolution of the provincial assembly. However, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will continue to hold the office until the appointment of a caretaker Sindh chief minister.

The Sindh Assembly got dissolved under Article 112 of the Constitution a day before its constitutional term.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Chief Minister Constitution Rana Ansar Sindh Assembly dissolved Sindh caretaker CM

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Caretaker PM: Mengal opposes selection of Kakar

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4m bpd target

Independence Day today

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestinians

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Read more stories