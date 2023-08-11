BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Aug 11, 2023
Pakistan

Sindh Assembly dissolved on CM Murad’s advice

  • Governor Kamran Tessori signs the summary
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 10:02pm

The Sindh Assembly was dissolved on Friday after Governor Kamran Tessori approved Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, CM Murad visited the Governor House, where he presented the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly to the governor, who signed the document to end PPP’s government in Sindh.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui confirmed the development on X - formerly known as Twitter.

“I can confirm that Governor Sindh has dissolved the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on the advice of Chief Minister Sindh. The summary has been approved, and notification is being issued shortly,” he tweeted.

Soon after, the governor’s house issued a notification to this effect.

Earlier on August 9, President Arif Alvi approved the summary for dissolving the National Assembly at outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice, marking an end to the current government’s tenure.

Meanwhile, the candidate for the caretaker prime minister’s post is expected to be finalised by tomorrow.

The chief minister and the opposition leader will soon meet to finalise the name of caretaker chief minister.

