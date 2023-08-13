BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SECP directs listed cos to e-file financial statements

Sohail Sarfraz Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed the listed companies to electronically file their annual and quarterly financial statements.

In this regard, the SECP has issued circular 11 of 2023 for the listed companies.

Earlier, under circular number 24 of 2017, the listed companies were required to submit manually (hard copies) of their Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements. The said circular number 24 of 2017 has now been superseded.

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

According to the SECP’s circular, the SECP, hereby, directs the listed companies to file annual and quarterly financial statements together with the reports as required to be submitted under the applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2017, through eService of SECP within the stipulated time under the Companies Act, 2017.

The said filing shall be considered as compliance of the provisions of Sub-section (7) of Section 223 and Sub-section (2) of Section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017 with respect to dispatch/transmission of the financial statements to the Commission and Registrar.

The SECP has issued the said instructions in exercise of the powers conferred under section 510 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the ‘Act”) read with section 458A of the Act i.e. Measures for greater ease of doing business and in supersession of Circular 24 of 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP financial statements e file

Comments

1000 characters

SECP directs listed cos to e-file financial statements

Caretaker chief minister: CM Murad, opposition leader hold meeting

Upbeat PTI sees free, fair elections under Kakar govt

Balochistan Governor dissolves PA

Upto Rs24 hike in POL products’ prices likely

Judiciary to protect Constitution, rights of citizens: CJP

Shehbaz says has never denied links with establishment

RDA inflows surpass $6.5bn mark

Monetary policy decision, outlook projection: SBP provides rare insight into key factors

NTISB warns of cyber attacks on Independence Day

Read more stories