Sindh Assembly dissolved

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori on Friday signed a summary to approve officially the Sindh Assembly’s dissolution to end its five-year term from 2018 to 2023.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah had sent a summary to the Governor Sindh to seek a formal approval for the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly on August 11, 2023, spokesman for the CM Sindh confirmed.

Sindh assembly must complete its term: resolution adopted

A notification of the Sindh government cited Kamran Tessori as saying that “as advised by the chief minister and in exercise of powers conferred upon me under clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and other provisions enabling me in this behalf, I, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, governor of Sindh, hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Friday, the 11th day of August, at 9 pm.”

