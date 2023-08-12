BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI inflation up 0.69pc WoW

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The weekly SPI inflation for the week ended on 10th August 2023 increased by 0.69 percent following an increase in the prices of essential commodities.

According to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statics released on Friday, out of 52 items, the prices of 29 items witnessed an increase during the week.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of 51 essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation after collecting data from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

According to the PBS during the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.87 per cent) items increased, five (9.80 per cent) items decreased, and 17 (33.33 per cent) items remained stable.

The major food items which recorded an increase during the week over previous week included chillies powder increased by (3.72 per cent), powdered milk (3.65 per cent), maash (3.13 per cent), garlic (2.39 per cent), sugar (2.30 per cent), chicken (2.27 per cent), salt (1.84 per cent), eggs (1.74 per cent), and non-food item, electricity for quantile (Q1) increased by (1.75 per cent) etc.

The prices of five items which witnessed a decrease during the week over the previous week included vegetable ghee 1kg (1.59 per cent), LPG (0.79 per cent), cooking oil (0.78 per cent), mustard oil (0.48 per cent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.10 per cent), whereas, the prices of 17 items (33.33 per cent) remained stable during the week.

The WoW SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 increased 0.76per cent, Rs17,732 to Rs22,888increased 0.68 per cent, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 increase 0.75 per cent, whereas, for consumption Quantile Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 increased by 0.77 per cent and for above Rs44,175 increased 0. 57 per cent

The year-on-year basis trend depicts an increase of 30.82 per cent, wheat flour price increased (131.81 per cent), cigarettes (109.57 per cent), gas charges for Quantile (Q1) (108.38 per cent), tea Lipton (95.19 per cent), rice basmati broken (84.09 per cent), chilies powder (72.94 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (72.74 per cent), sugar (67.90 per cent), chicken (65.87), gur (58.93 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), potatoes (57.02 per cent), and tomatoes (53.66 per cent).

The items which recorded a decrease included onions (28.77 per cent), electricity for Q1 (16.63 per cent), masoor (16.04 per cent), and vegetable ghee 1kg (1.93 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PBS Sensitive Price Indicator SPI commodities prices cooking oil prices Sugar prices food items prices SPI inflation Vegetable prices

Comments

1000 characters

SPI inflation up 0.69pc WoW

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

No problem with decision: Dar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

ST, FED return form: FTO directs FBR to rectify errors

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

Read more stories