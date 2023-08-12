Deadlock persists

ISLAMABAD: A “deadlock” continues to persist in finalising a future caretaker premier in the ongoing formal consultation process between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, which will conclude today (Saturday).

There are a number of aspirants in the run for the coveted slot, including former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani and former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani, both forwarded by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The name of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori is forwarded by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). The other names are former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Hafeez Sheikh.

However, there has been no public announcement of any name by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has kept the names of its nominees close to its chest, as the three-day formal consultation process between the prime minister and leader of the opposition concludes today (Saturday).

Through a letter on Friday, President Arif Alvi asked the prime minister and outgoing leader of the opposition in the National Assembly to propose a name for the appointment of caretaker premier by August 12 (today).

The three-day constitutional consultation process to appoint the caretaker prime minister began following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9. The first meeting in this regard was held on Thursday between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in which various names were discussed but with no agreement on any candidate.

Some sources maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will continue to stay in office till August 14 to hoist the national flag on Independence Day which will be followed by the oath-taking by the caretaker prime minister.

As per Article 94 of the Constitution, Shehbaz Sharif can remain in office till the appointment of the future caretaker premier.

The sources further maintained that the “deadlock” was also due to the lack of consensus between PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the ongoing deliberation, as well as, with the powers that be.

If the prime minister and leader of the opposition fail to agree on any name within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of a caretaker premier.

As per the law, the premier and the opposition leader will send their respective nominees for the coveted post to the parliamentary committee. The parliamentary committee will have to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister within three days and if it too failed to reach a consensus on any name, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pick the caretaker prime minister within two days from the names, forwarded by the government and the opposition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted leaders of the former ruling coalition for a dinner reception at the PM House on Friday. The sources said that the issue of appointment of the caretaker prime minister also came under discussion during the meeting-cum-dinner.

