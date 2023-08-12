PSO unveils aircraft refuelling facility at Skardu

KARACHI: Pioneering the way forward in Pakistan’s energy sector, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has yet again made its mark with a significant achievement.

The national flag bearer energy company opened the doors of its brand-new aircraft refueling installation at the Skardu international airport in the magnificent region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

This marks PSO as the first Oil Marketing Company in Pakistan to extend its services to this area.

The event was graced by the presence of Khaqan Murtaza, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshall, Muhammad Amir Hayat, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Airlines (PIA) along with Syed Taha, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PSO. Also, local dignitaries and senior officials from both entities were present at the occasion.

Skardu Airport, an international gateway in northern Pakistan can accommodate large aircrafts and is ready to receive its first international flight on August 14, 2023.

