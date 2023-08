NEW DELHI: The Indian government has collected 6.53 trillion rupees ($78.88 billion) as gross direct tax during April 1-Aug 10, up 15.7% year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Net tax collected during the period grew 17.3% year-on-year to 5.84 trillion rupees, it said.

The government has issued tax refunds worth about 690 billion rupees so far, the statement said.