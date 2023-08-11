BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (6.1%)
BIPL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.51%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.67%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FABL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.29%)
FCCL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
OGDC 103.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.37%)
PAEL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PIOC 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.6%)
PPL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.69%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
SSGC 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 69.6 (1.44%)
BR30 17,455 Increased By 215.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,377 Increased By 568.4 (1.19%)
KSE30 17,183 Increased By 238.2 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Subway India takes away free cheese slice, offers sauce as inflation bites

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 02:52pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Subway sandwiches in India will no longer come with the option of a free cheese slice following revisions to its menu that analysts regarded as being more about cost-cutting than just a matter of taste.

American chain Subway is one of largest restaurant franchisers in India, with around 800 outlets.

They now charge 30 rupees ($0.40) extra for the cheese slice in most sandwiches, but are offering a free “cheezy” sauce instead.

Rising prices for ingredients, including dairy products, have put global fast food chains in India under pressure to trim costs while keeping customers satisfied.

Domino’s promotion price for its cheapest pizza is just 60 US cents in India, where its franchisee has publicly flagged concerns over a 40% surge in the price of cheese during the financial year that ended in March.

Many Subway and McDonald’s outlets in India have also removed tomatoes from their menus in recent weeks citing quality issues after prices surged around 450% to record highs.

India has resorted to importing tomatoes from Nepal to ease the shortage.

The cheese sauce now available for free at Subway India was “developed for qualitative reasons alone”, said Everstone Group’s Culinary Brands, which manages the supply chain for all 800 outlets and is the master franchisee for around 200.

The qualitative change clearly isn’t to everyone’s taste.

Subway has “replaced the cheese slice with liquid cheese blend … You just lost a loyal customer,” one unimpressed customer, Sumit Arora, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

A Subway store manager in New Delhi told Reuters the new cheese sauce costs 400 rupees/kilogram.

Market prices show cheese slices typically cost around 700 rupees/kilogram. A cheese slice, said Culinary Brands’ marketing head Mayur Hola, “can be added on at a small cost”. “Ingredient costs are not something we comment on … this is simply an upgrade to make our subs better.”

Asked about the Subway move, Karan Taurani, a consumer discretionary analyst at India’s Elara Capital, said elevated cheese, grain and vegetable prices have pushed restaurants to come up with “innovative” strategies.

“It is a way of putting inflationary pressure on the customer rather than going for a blanket price hike,” he said.

A Subway sandwich costs around 200-300 rupees ($2.4 to $3.6) in India, and if a customer adds the cheese slice - which was once free - will now cost up to 15% higher.

Spokespersons for Subway didn’t respond to a request for comment. India’s central bank this week raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 5.4%, citing pressures from food prices.

India McDonald’s Subway

Comments

1000 characters

Subway India takes away free cheese slice, offers sauce as inflation bites

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Riaz to hold second round of consultations

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Oil holds near highs on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

Read more stories