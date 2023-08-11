BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.73%)
Aug 11, 2023
Gold stays near 1-month lows as US dollar, yields hold ground

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 10:17am

Gold prices held near one-month lows on Friday, shrugging off cooler-than-expected US inflation figures for last month, with bullion staying on course to wrap up its worst week in seven as the US dollar and bond yields stood strong.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,913.95 per ounce by 0347 GMT, but traded near its lowest level since July 7 touched earlier in the day. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,946.20.

Gold gained as much as 0.8% on Thursday after data showed the US consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3.2% on an annual basis, but was less than the Reuters poll forecast of 3.3%, raising bets that the US central bank will unlikely hike interest rates again in 2023.

Interest rate increases weigh on gold because they tend to lift bond yields and in turn raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“Once the CPI dust had settled, markets seemed to remember that core CPI at 4.7% is still not great – even if it was slower than expected,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index, adding that gold’s move higher lacked conviction.

“We also had Fed member Mary Daly putting a fly in the dovish ointment, saying whether another hold or hike at the Fed’s next meeting is ‘yet to be determined’.

And that saw the US dollar regain its strength.“

Gold prices have slid about 1.4% so far in the week as the US dollar index and benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields were both on track for their fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.72 an ounce and platinum added nearly 1% to $915.06.

Still, both were on track for their fourth straight weekly loss.

Palladium jumped 0.9% to $1,298.30, eyeing its best week since mid-June.

