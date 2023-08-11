BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
KSE-100 closes with over 600-point gain on MSCI additions

  • Index hits intra-day high of 48,898.82 before retreating to 48,424 by end of trading
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 05:38pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish momentum in the opening hours of trading on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,100 points to hit a high of 48,898.82.

At close, the KSE-100 Index finished with a gain of 616.06 points or 1.29% to settle at 48,424.4.

The increase was in contrast to Thursday when the KSE-100 closed lower by over 400 points, as investors opted to remain on the sidelines amid no progress on the government’s circular debt plan.

However, renewed interest was seen on Friday over the MSCI quarterly review update.

Read about the MSCI update here

Experts attributed the momentum to the inclusion of Pakistani companies.

“Pakistan market rallied 1,000 points in early morning trade after MSCI added record Pakistan listed companies in its indices,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note.

IIn its results of the August 2023 index review, MSCI announced the addition of a record 56 Pakistani companies as constituents on its Frontier Market (FM) Index and FM Small Cap Index. The changes will take place as of the close of August 31, 2023, it said.

The KSE-100 Index has seen massive buying interest since the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and gained over 17%.

