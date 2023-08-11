KSE-100 closes with over 600-point gain on MSCI additions

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish momentum in the opening hours of trading on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,100 points to hit a high of 48,898.82.

At close, the KSE-100 Index finished with a gain of 616.06 points or 1.29% to settle at 48,424.4.

The increase was in contrast to Thursday when the KSE-100 closed lower by over 400 points, as investors opted to remain on the sidelines amid no progress on the government’s circular debt plan.

However, renewed interest was seen on Friday over the MSCI quarterly review update.

Experts attributed the momentum to the inclusion of Pakistani companies.

“Pakistan market rallied 1,000 points in early morning trade after MSCI added record Pakistan listed companies in its indices,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note.

IIn its results of the August 2023 index review, MSCI announced the addition of a record 56 Pakistani companies as constituents on its Frontier Market (FM) Index and FM Small Cap Index. The changes will take place as of the close of August 31, 2023, it said.

The KSE-100 Index has seen massive buying interest since the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and gained over 17%.