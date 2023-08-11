BAFL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.08%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.67%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
FABL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.29%)
FCCL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
OGDC 103.02 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.08%)
PPL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.69%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
SSGC 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.96%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 69.1 (1.43%)
BR30 17,445 Increased By 205.3 (1.19%)
KSE100 48,379 Increased By 570.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 17,184 Increased By 239 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciate 0.31% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 02:57pm

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar with a depreciation of 0.31% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 288.49, a decrease of Re0.89, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar and depreciated 0.05% to settle at 287.60.

In a key development, inflow of home remittances fell sharply, i.e., over 19.3% during the first month of this fiscal year, mainly due to volatility in the exchange market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country received workers’ remittances amounting to $2.027 billion in July 2023 compared to $2.511 billion in July 2022, depicting a decline of $484 million.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Friday as traders wagered that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle could be over after data showed US consumer prices increased moderately in July, though a senior Fed official cautioned against taking a premature view.

Overnight, data showed the US consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, matching the gain in June, with the CPI climbing 3.2% in the 12 months through July.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.088% at 102.53 after some volatile trading overnight following the CPI report.

Oil price, a key indicator of currency parity, was largely unchanged in Asian morning trade as investors weighed optimistic demand forecasts from the OPEC producer group against mixed economic data in top importer China.

Oil prices SBP Pakistani rupee US dollar dollar index remittance inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Riaz to hold second round of consultations

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Oil holds near highs on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

Read more stories