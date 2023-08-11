BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
Punjab govt releases Rs3bn for renovation of hospitals

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: In a bid to improve the condition of government hospitals in the province, the Punjab government on the special instructions of Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday released Rs3 billion for the repair and renovation of public sector hospitals.

As per information made available, over Rs30 million were released for Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, Rs300 million each for Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, Multan’s Nishtar Hospital and Lahore’s Children Hospital. Similarly, the provincial government released Rs500 million for Lahore’s General Hospital, Rs200 million for Lahore’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Rs900 million for Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital.

Moreover, the CM paid a surprise visit to the General Hospital and ordered transfer of the MS on inadequate arrangements. The CM inspected the Neuro Angiography machine and instructed the immediate activation of the machine. While reprimanding the MS over switching off the air conditioners in various wards, the CM told the MS, “Take a look at your performance, patients in most wards are suffering from severe heat as ACs are not working.”

The CM also visited the home-based worker, Rizwana, who was a victim of domestic violence. The doctors briefed him about Rizwana’s medical condition and the treatment being done. He directed the doctors to ensure complete treatment of Rizwana. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited Liberty police station in Gulberg and reviewed the working of police personnel at the front desk.

Expressing his annoyance that no action had been taken on people’s complaints even after the passage of 24 hours, he directed the cops manning the desk to ensure that action was taken on time. He asked the police station staff to not only intimate complainants about registration of their FIRs through SMS but also through e-mail so that they could be spared the agony of visiting the station frequently.

On the occasion, a couple told the CM that they had been forced to bribe some policemen deployed at the Qaddafi Stadium. Taking notice of their complaint, he ordered the SP Model Town to take action against the guilty cops. He also checked the roznamcha (daily register), treasury, investigation wing and Gulberg traffic sector. He also visited the anti-car lifting cell and inquired from the prison inmates about their cases.

