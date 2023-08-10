Deadly strike on civilian building in Zaporizhzhia: Ukraine

KYIV: A Russian strike on a civilian building killed at least one person and wounded five in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

"A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile. One person is currently reported dead," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Two dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia: local official

The head of the city's military administration Anatoli Kurtiev added that five people had been wounded in the strike.