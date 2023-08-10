Gold prices increase by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs600 per tola on Thursday, extending gains for a second day.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs222,800 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs514 to Rs191,015.

On Wednesday, gold prices in the local market had increased by Rs1,100 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal declined by $4 to $1,922 per ounce on Thursday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,750 per tola.

Since last year, gold prices in Pakistan have remained volatile amid continued political and economic uncertainty, higher inflation, and devalued rupee. Investors prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.