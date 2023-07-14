BAFL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
BIPL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.36%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.26%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.22%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.33%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.09%)
PIOC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.82%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.78%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 102.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.04%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: India at discount as high prices dent retail demand

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 07:25pm

Indian dealers offered discounts on physical gold purchases for a third straight week as higher domestic prices depressed jewellery demand in most Asian centres and prompted selling to take advantage of elevated rates.

“Demand is very weak due to higher prices and the monsoon season,” said Ashok Jain, owner of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsingji, adding that buyers were waiting for a price correction.

Local gold prices in India were at their highest since June 20 this week, tracking gains in global benchmark rates..

Indian dealers offered a discount of up to $6 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, from last week’s discount of $7.

Demand is expected to remain weak for the next few weeks with no major festivals in the near future to boost demand, a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank said.

Earlier in the week, India also restricted imports on plain gold jewellery as it tried to plug loopholes in its trade policy.

In top consumer China, premiums ranged between $10 and $14 this week, said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS PAMP, highlighting that the sentiment surrounding physical demand for gold was weak.

Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals said that the interest from small retail investors was offset by profit-taking since prices were rising.

In Hong Kong, gold was sold at $0.50-$2.50 premiums, while Singapore dealers charged $1.50-$3 premiums.

Since the easing of pandemic restrictions, people have spent funds they used to buy assets such as gold on travelling, Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central said.

In Japan, gold was sold at between par with global price levels and a $0.50 premium, with increased interest seen in gold bars compared with jewellery, a trader said.

Gold gold price Asia Gold Asia Gold price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: India at discount as high prices dent retail demand

IMF delves into reasons behind ‘shorter’ programme with Pakistan

PML-N will field candidates in all Punjab constituencies: Rana Sanaullah

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

KSE-100 ends week on a negative note

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Oil prices drop on profit-taking, still headed for weekly gain

Transport disrupted in India’s capital after river floods key sites

Read more stories