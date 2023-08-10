BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises as dollar weakens and China stimulus hopes persist

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 05:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices in London rose on Thursday, supported by the dollar weakening ahead of U.S. inflation data and persisting hopes of further Chinese stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 0.6% to $8,445.5 per metric ton by 0941 GMT.

Copper, used in power and construction, is heading for a second consecutive weekly fall, pressured by patchy post-pandemic recovery in top metals consumer China.

Data on Wednesday showed deflation in consumer prices and further declines for factory gate prices in China, adding to hopes that Beijing would boost policy stimulus.

“Most industrial metals remain dependent on economic stimulus from China. If China introduces stimulus measures, in particular for the property sector, this will boost metals demand and support higher prices,” said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.

“In the near term, we believe base metals prices will remain volatile as the market’s focus will stay on the bigger macroeconomic picture, with flagging global growth weighing on demand.”

Copper bounces on stimulus bets after China sinks into deflation

The dollar index softened ahead of U.S. inflation data due that will shape Federal Reserve interest rate policy. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

On a technical front, resistance for copper is coming from 50-day moving average at $8,459.

Zinc fell 0.8% to $2,460 as inventories in LME-registered warehouses paused their August decline. On-warrant stocks rose to a three-week high of 71,525 metric tons, daily LME data showed.

The discount on the LME cash contract to three-month zinc swung to a premium in early August in a sign of tighter near-term supply in the LME system. The premium was at $36.50 a ton at Wednesday’s market close for its highest since Feb. 20.

LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,211 a ton, lead was up 0.3% at $2,133 while tin fell 1.5% to $26,865 and nickel lost 0.2% to $20,515.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises as dollar weakens and China stimulus hopes persist

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

The Intercept’s report on cipher: Rana Sanaullah calls for probe into its authenticity

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

At least three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

Imran Khan’s wife says he’s well: lawyer

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara honours fallen father at K2

6MCY23: Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps nearly 113%, dividend of Rs3 announced

Read more stories