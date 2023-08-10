BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.89%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
BOP 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.86%)
DFML 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.07%)
DGKC 53.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.41%)
FABL 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
HBL 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.88%)
HUBC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 100.81 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.16%)
PAEL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.63%)
PIOC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.61%)
PPL 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-5.8%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.67%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.03%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
TRG 99.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.25%)
UNITY 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BAHL (Bank AL Habib Limited) 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26%

6MCY23: Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps nearly 113%, dividend of Rs3 announced

BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 03:18pm

Bank Alfalah has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs18.63 billion in first six months of year 2023, which is nearly 113% higher than its earnings in the same period of the preceding year.

As per the financial statements shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the bank reported earnings per share of Rs11.8 as opposed to Rs4.93 in the same period last year.

The board of directors also announced an interim cash dividend for the half year ended July 30, 2023 at the rate of Rs3 per share i.e. 30%.

The net interest income of Bank Alfalah amounted to Rs59.13 billion in 6MCY23, up 84% from a year ago, as compared to Rs32.12 billion registered in SPLY.

In contrast, the year-on-year increase in the non-interest income of the bank remained negligible. Non-interest income amounted Rs13.65 billion, as compared to Rs11.38 billion registered in SPLY.

During the first six months of 2023, BAFL generated Rs5.1 billion in foreign exchange gains, up over 5% as compared to same period last year.

In 6MCY23, Bank Alfalah made a total income of Rs72.78 billion, which reflects a 67% increase over the earnings recorded in SPLY.

The tax expense of Bank Alfalah increased over 109% year-on-year to Rs17.63 billion in 6MCY23.

PSX Bank Alfalah Ltd profit after tax financial statements tax on deemed income tax expense

Comments

1000 characters

6MCY23: Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps nearly 113%, dividend of Rs3 announced

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

The Intercept’s report on cipher: Rana Sanaullah calls for probe into its authenticity

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Engro Polymers and Chemicals: profit plunges 33% as high finance costs bite

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara honours fallen father at K2

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps 92% in 6MCY23

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

India’s central bank holds key rate steady as expected

PM acknowledges China’s role in crucial IMF SBA

Read more stories